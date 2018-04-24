Jen Odette Dancing for Tanner’s Team Foundation [WATCH]

Anyone who knows Jen Odette knows that she is full of life; thankful for every moment of every day; and is always looking to help others. Her incredible story and life journey have taken her on a quest really; a quest to help others whom she can relate to. This year, Jen was asked to Dance for "Dancing with Our Stars" for the Womens Fund. Each contestant is asked to choose a charity that benefits women and girls. This is her story.