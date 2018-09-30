Jeannie M. Reinholz, 78, Cold Spring

August 2, 1940 - September 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Jeannie M. Reinholz, who passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the funeral service.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., Friday, October 5, 2018 in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Jeannie was born in St. Cloud, MN on August 2, 1940 to Vincent and Myldred (O’Donnell) Conlon. Jeannie was one of four children, including a twin brother, an older sister and a younger brother.

She attended Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, graduating in 1958. After high school she attended college, where she met the love of her life, Tom Reinholz and were married on January 27, 1962 in St. Cloud. They raised their 3 children in St. Cloud and then moved to Big Fish lake in Cold Spring, MN to enjoy a life of pure happiness doing the things they enjoyed like golfing, fishing, snowmobiling and being with family and friends. Jeannie loved the lake and loved spending time surrounded by her family. She was so proud of her seven grandchildren, they gave her so much joy. She had many friends, and was the most compassionate, caring and loving wife, mother and grandma anyone could ask for.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Parish.

Survivors include her children, Scott (Karen) Reinholz of Sartell, Chris (Janet) Reinholz of St. Cloud and Julie (Sandy) Diamond of Eagan; grandchildren Andrew, Alyssa, Adam, Brandon, Davis, Marissa and Taylor; siblings Kay Bluhm and Bill Conlon.

Jeannie was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, parents, twin brother John, nephew Steven Bluhm, and brother-in-law Allen Bluhm.

The family wishes to thank all the amazing caregivers at Coborn Cancer Center, Joyful Assistants, CentraCare Home Hospice and especially the loving staff at Quiet Oaks.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd, Saint Augusta, MN 56301.