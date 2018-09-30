Jeanette O. Ramler, 91, Sartell, formerly of Albany

July 4, 1927 - September 30, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Jeanette O. Ramler, age 91 of Sartell, formerly of Albany will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 4 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Jeanette died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Thursday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jeanette was born July 4, 1927 in Melrose to William and Mary (Walantini) Rademacher. She married Melvin Ramler on May 19, 1948 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Following their marriage they lived at the family farm in Albany. Jeanette enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting, cooking and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Ken (Nancy) Ramler, Sartell; Mary Tollefsrud, Edina; Jean (Mike) Christen, Paynesville; Shirley (Jim) Studenski, Sauk Rapids; Peggy (Pete) Jansky, South Haven; Kevin (Dona) Ramler, Avon and Tim (Sherry) Ramler, Milaca. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and her brother, Richard Rademacher, Shoreview.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Melvin on February 19, 2013; and her brothers, Clarence Rademacher, Leander Rademacher, Lawrence Rademacher, Joseph Rademacher; and her sisters, Lenore Lenarz, Elizabeth Wensman and Lorraine Klug-Sylvester.