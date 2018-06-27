Jeanette C. Binsfeld, 92, Sauk Rapids

July 17, 1925 - June 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jeanette C. Binsfeld, age 92, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Steven Binsfeld with Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Jeanette was born July 17, 1925 to Leo & Anna (Schreder) Guck and was raised in Rice and Sauk Rapids graduating from Sauk Rapids High School. She was united in marriage to Edward Binsfeld “The Silver Fox” on June 25, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of St. Monica’s Society. Jeanette was a homemaker, living in Sauk Rapids her entire married life. She enjoyed attending musical concerts, athletic events, reading, socializing, dancing, playing cards and entertaining at her home. Jeanette was a loving mother and grandmother who was a strong, faithful woman. She was classy, honest, loved to laugh and share her dry sense of humor.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Rev. Steven of Alexandria, Ronald (JoAnn) of Sartell, Gary (Kathy) of Baxter, Neal (Jeanne) of Vadnais Heights, Janel of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Mary Ann Esselman (Chuck Hanson) of Sartell, Elizabeth (Ronald) Erickson of Rush City; 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; grandson, Joey Binsfeld; brothers, Jerome, Eugene, Ervin and Dennis Guck; and sisters, Arlene Ethan, Leone Jean Guck and Kathleen Ferkinhoff.