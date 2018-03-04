Jean M. Randall, 68, New Ulm, MN

January 23, 1950 – March 3, 2018

Jean M. Randall, age 68, of New Ulm, MN died on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye, MN.

Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jean was born on January 23, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Gregory and Evelyn (Corrigan) Cielinski. She married Gregory Randall on June 26, 1970 in St. Cloud, MN.

Jean enjoyed playing bingo, casinos, collecting penguins, the ocean, gardening, watching soap operas, spending time with family and friends and her beloved dog “Grizzly”.

Jean is survived by her children, Chad (Sara) Randall of Cold Spring, MN, Laura Randall of Burns, OR, Jennifer Randall of New Ulm, MN, Bryce (Kim) Randall of Yellville, AR; brothers, Dick Cielinski of St. Cloud, MN, Jim (Shelli) Cielinski of Coon Rapids, MN, Dave (Marge) Cielinski of Elk River, MN, Fred (Barb) Cielinski of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Joyce (Charlie) Frank of Foley, MN; 7 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and 20 nieces and nephews.