Jean M. Poganski, 92, St. Cloud

June 16, 1926 - October 7, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Jean M. Poganski, age 92 of St. Cloud who died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living South in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call after 9AM Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jean was born June 16, 1926 in Holdingford to Henry and Margaret (Keough) O’Hotto. She attended Cathedral High School class of 1944 and College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph graduate class of 1948. Jean married LeRoy P. Poganski on June 26, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Jean was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, baking, playing bridge, tennis, bowling and Mahjong. Jean loved listening to music, especially the St. Cloud Municipal Band. She also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years. Jean and her family enjoyed many years at Cross Lake and winters in Palm City, FL after LeRoy’s retirement.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Carl) Hane of Plano, TX, Laura (David) Light of St. Cloud and Greg (Grace) Poganski of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Christopher Hane, Philip Hane, Molly (Joel Gillespie) Poganski; sisters, Joan Lindquist of Alexandria and Mary (Williams) Peters of Glenwood.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy (March 30, 2012) and sister, Elizabeth Gillen.

The family would like to thank Cherrywood Advanced Living South for the tender care given to Jean this past year and to St. Croix Hospice in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Cathedral or Cathedral High School.