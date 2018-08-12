Jayne P. Roering, 59, St. Joseph

January 30, 1959 - August 11, 2018

Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Jayne P. Roering, age 59, of St. Joseph will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Jayne passed away with family by her side on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell.

Family and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Jayne was born on January 30, 1959 in St. Cloud to Edward Sr. and Marie (Schwartz) Emslander. She married Jeff Roering May 20, 1983 in Sauk Rapids. Jayne worked for the St. Cloud Hospital in Health Information Management.

She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid Minnesota Wild hockey fan.

Jayne is survived by her husband; son, Andy of Ithaca, NY; brothers and sisters Kathy (Phil) Moeller of Foley, Ginger (Jack) Zwilling of Kimball, Rick Emslander of Sartell, Sharon Meemken of Montrose, IA, Edward Jr. (Sharon) Emslander of Sartell, Carol (Butch) Bieniek of St. Cloud, Mike Emslander of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Chris) Emslander of Ironton, John (Kristi) Emslander of Fifty Lakes, Steve (Helen) Emslander of Manua, WI, and Tim Emslander of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Elizabeth “Buzzie” Heim and Dorothy Klimmek; brothers-in-law Richard Heim, Mark Meemken, and Lloyd Klimmek, Sr.; and sister-in-law Kathy Emslander.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Coborn Cancer Center, the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit, and the St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites for years of great care.