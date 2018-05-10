Jayne A. Wiese, 74, Sauk Rapids

June 28, 1943 - May 10, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jayne A. Wiese, age 74, who passed away Thursday, surrounded by her family, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Jayne was born to Roger and Clara (Aslagson) Sharp on June 28, 1943 in Carlos, MN. She married Mike Wiese on June 8, 1963 in Alexandria. She worked as a Loan Officer at Bremer Bank for 29 years, retiring in 2000. Jayne played piano, liked to cook, enjoyed the family dogs and antique shopping. She loved camping, four wheeling, spending time on their land in Cushing and taking trips to Vegas and the Black Hills. She was always proud of her kids and grandkids. Jayne will be remembered for the loving and kind woman she was to everyone she met.