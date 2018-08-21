Jay R. Saldana, 53, Rice

January 28, 1965 - August 19, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Jay R. Saldana, age 53 of Rice who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries received in a motorcycle accident. Rev. David Edge will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Shepherd of the Pines prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Jay was born Jan. 28, 1965 in Minneapolis to Victor & Joyce (Damm) Saldana. He married Leah Klinkner on Sept. 16, 1989 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Jay lived most of his life in Rice and was a successful business man who ran American Edge for 26 years. He was a member of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder and as a Stephen Minister. Jay was a non-judgemental, loving person with a strong faith. He was a passionate dog lover, motorcycle enthusiast and junk collector. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed snowmobiling. Jay was a passionate salesman and made friends everywhere he went.

Survivors include his wife, Leah of Rice; children, Jordan (Le Neigh) Saldana of Sartell and Jessa Saldana of Sartell; granddaughters, Layla, Kyah and Calliope; grandson, Levi; mother, Joyce of Rice; sisters, Judith Saldana of Osseo and Vicki (Mitchell) Johnson of New Hope; and brother-in-law, Dean Mann of Savage. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Victor on Oct. 8, 2011; and sister, Debra Mann.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.