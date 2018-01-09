Janice L. Helbling, 86, of St. Cloud and formerly of Montevideo

May 1, 1931 - January 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12PM on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Chapel, St. Cloud for Janice L. Helbling, age 86, of St. Cloud and formerly of Montevideo who passed away peacefully at St. Benedict’s Care Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Montevideo. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel in St. Benedict’s Care Community, St. Cloud.

Janice was born May 1, 1931 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Joseph and Thea (Quammen) Adamson. She married Floyd Olson on April 14, 1948 in Clara City; following Floyd’s passing she met a companion and friend, Thomas Helbling. Janice and Thomas were married June 3, 1995 in Buckman. She was employed as a waitress for various restaurants. Janice walked proudly in her faith; growing up Lutheran and converting to Catholicism upon her marriage to Tom. She enjoyed word find puzzles, sewing, cooking (Tator Tot Hotdish and donuts), and sharing conversation and coffee with friends. Janice loved her family dearly and was always amazed at the continuous growth through the generations. She was kind loving and always smiling. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Janice is survived by her husband, Thomas Helbling of St. Cloud; children, Douglas (Jodi) Olson of Tucson, AZ, Linda (Bill) Christiansen of Waseca, David (Judy) Olson of Dawson, Bill (Beverly) Olson of Montevideo, Barbara Butzin of Granite Falls, Craig (Stacy) Olson of Montevideo, Keith (Stacy) Olson of Montevideo; son-in-law, Larry Keding of Montevideo; step children, Annette (Marty) Thorson of Champlin, Vivian (Jerry) Heltmes of Morris, Randy (Audrey) Helbling of Fairbault, Cheryl (Roger) Pick of Ramey, Alan (Kathy) Helbling of Grand Rapids, MI, Rosalie (Jon) Quale of Stacey, Neil (Jamie) Helbling of Windsor, MO, Tom (Rena) Helbling of Grand Forks, ND; 22 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Olson; infant daughter, Sheri Lynn; daughter, Sandy Keding; brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Adamson; step son, Brian Helbling.