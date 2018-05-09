Janice I. (Cushing) Lundberg, 92

January 31, 1926 - May 8, 2018

A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, for Janice I. (Cushing) Lundberg, who passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, at the age of 92. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Janice was born on January 31, 1926, to Claude and Martha (Andersen) Cushing in Hayland Township, Mille Lacs County. There she grew up, attended District 27 School, graduated from Milaca High School in 1943, and later from St. Cloud Teachers’ College. She taught school in District 44, 27, 3E, 3N, and 4W in Mille Lacs County, three years at the Cambridge State School and Hospital, and 20 years in the Cambridge-Isanti School District in Special Education.

Janice married Willard Lundberg of Princeton, on June 1, 1946, in Milaca. They made their home on a farm near Princeton for 64 years. Willard passed away on February 23, 2011. She was baptized at Page Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Princeton being active in the Zion Circle where she held several offices.

She was active in 4-H Club work; being a member for ten years, an adult leader, and was 4-H Home Agent for two seasons in Benton County. She liked working with children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music her whole life. Janice enjoyed being in the “sewing club” for over 40 years with the same couples who met once a month for fun and social activities at each other’s homes. Janice enjoyed quilting and crafts in her retired years. She loved gardening and raising flowers, not only at home, but planted and cared for flowers outside her church for many years.

Janice is survived by son, Jere (Barbara) Lundberg of Princeton; three grandchildren, Kristi (Michael) Morisset of Princeton, Jamison (Tanya) Lundberg of Princeton, and Nicole Lundberg of Princeton; seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Zachary, Brennan, and Alexis Morisset, Addison Lundberg, and Emma and Allison Bruce.