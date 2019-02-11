Janette Dingmann, 84, Cold Spring

November 21, 1934 – February 09, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Janette Dingmann age 84, who died Saturday, February 9, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN surrounded by her family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday February 17, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday from 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Janette was born on November 21, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to Herbert and Frances (Peters) Schreifels. She married Linus Dingmann on October 19, 1954 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. She enjoyed sewing, baking, fishing and playing cards, especially Solo. Janette worked at Cold Spring Floral, owned Silks by Janette, and worked for Cold Spring Granite taking care of their plants. She was a member of Hometown Pride Lions, Christian Mothers and St. Boniface Parish.

She is survived by her children, Mike, Tom (Raissa), Sue, John (Lynda), Lisa (Craig) Hirman, Jim (Brenda) and Michelle (Craig) Johnson; siblings, Marv (Jan), Bernie (Dr. Joe) Moore, Geri (Ron) Novotny and Nick (Mary); in-laws, Sharon Schreifels, Frank Kaufman, Judy Holstein, Audrey Dingmann and Laura (Pete) Hengel, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Linus; siblings, Julius, Joseph, Julian, Mary Anne Kaufmann, Gerald and Clarence.

Janette’s family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home