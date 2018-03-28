Janet M. Neeser, 80, Sauk Rapids

February 14, 1938 - March 28, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 4-8 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Janet M. Neeser, age 80, who passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Janet was born on February 14, 1938 to Raymond and Ollie (Evans) Klaers in St. Paul. After a blind date and a bit of wooing, she married James Neeser on August 3, 1957 in Charles City, IA. Janet worked for Armour Dried Beef Meat Packing before her retirement and later worked alongside James at St. Cloud Acoustics. She was warm hearted, independent, compassionate and always sassy! Janet enjoyed cribbage, slot machines, pull tabs and meat raffles at the Legion. She was a competitive outlaw when it came to fishing! Most of all, Janet loved being with her family.

Janet is survived by her children, Connie (David) Anderson of Clearwater, Gary (Mary) Neeser of Sauk Rapids, Kaye (Ken) Krych of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jess Krych, James Krych, Nate Neeser, Cole Neeser, Nikolas Neeser, Caleb Neeser; great grandchild, Raeni Krych; sister, Margaret Schmitt of St. Cloud and faithful lab, Sadie.