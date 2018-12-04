Janet “Jean” I. Stark, 77, Sauk Rapids

July 22, 1941 - December 3, 2018

After 77 wonderful years on earth, Janet “Jean” Irene (Neeser) Stark passed away in her sleep at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a battle with cancer.

Jean was born on July 22, 1941 in St. Cloud to Edward and Nola (Talbert) Neeser. The second oldest of five kids, she was raised on a farm and spent her youth horseback riding, square dancing at local halls, and being involved in 4-H. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1959 and attended College of St. Benedict’s and University of Minnesota.

On September 2, 1961 she married her neighbor and best friend Charles Stark at St. Augustine’s Parish. Together they raised seven children on a farm in rural Sauk Rapids. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her many interests included traveling in the family’s many vans across the state and country, gardening and preserving foods, biking, ancestry research, sewing, baking, bird counting for Cornell University, singing from the family songbook, and attending kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and activities. She also worked as an administrative assistant at Cathedral High School from 1987 to 2002.

In her generous spirit she often organized and hosted card parties, game nights, and extended family gatherings. She was a volunteer for 4-H, Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers, Benton County Historical Society, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, St. Patrick’s Parish, Faith Formation, and Benton County Home Ec Club. More recently she volunteered her time at St. Benedict’s Center and Eldernet.

She instilled in her kids and grandkids a lifelong love of learning, humor, and nature. She loved walking in the woods and sort of enjoyed searching for canes with Dad. She enjoyed listening to Twins games on the radio, making Saturday morning pancakes, and participating in KVSC’s trivia contest for over 25 years. She will be remembered for her smile and, most of all, her unconditional love of family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4-8PM, with prayer service at 7:30PM. Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm on Friday, Dec. 7 at 11AM, with visitation an hour prior to the service, and reception to follow. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles, children Dan (Kelly Haws) Stark, Sandra (Dan) Meer, Carla Parrish, Wayne (Julie Bresnahan-Stark) Stark, Joel (Colleen) Stark-Haws, Anita (Brad) Hollenhorst, and Maria (Jon) Daniel, 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ken (Jeri) Neeser, Dave (Carol) Neeser, and Pat (Sid) Prom. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Vernon; sister-in-law, Shirley Feddema; brother-in-law, Jack Morris; and son-in-law, Dave Parrish.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to St. Cloud Cathedral High School Activities.