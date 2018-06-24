Jane M. Broda, 53, Sartell

April 14, 1965 - June 22, 2018

Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Jane M. Broda, age 53, who passed away Friday at Diamond Willow Hospice in Little Falls. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Jane was born April 14, 1965 in St. Cloud to Wally & Shirley (Pearson) Spychala. She married Tim Broda on June 17, 2006 in Rice. Jane worked as a Patient Care Extender at the St. Cloud Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 2012. She was a former member of Westwood Church in St. Cloud. Jane enjoyed hiking, running, camping and watching birds. She was a friendly, bubbly person with a great personality.

Survivors include her husband, Tim of Sartell; children, Bob Garner (Becca) of St. Cloud, Frank Garner of Milaca and Olivia Garner of Moorhead; step-children, Alysha Broda of Watkins and Taryn Broda (Justin Trouge) of St. Cloud; and three step grandchildren, Aubrey Sina, Treyce Donnay, Miya Trouge; brothers, Michael Spychala and Todd Spychala. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Julie Ruff.