Jane (Holker) Baynes, 68, Gilman

December 19, 1948 - October 19, 2017

Jane (Holker) Baynes, age 68, of Gilman, died unexpectedly and peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 at the St Cloud Hospital. Memorial Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Jane will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Tuesday evening at Foley Funeral Home and will continue after 10 AM Wednesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 5 PM Tuesday. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jane was born December 19th, 1948 in Monticello, MN, the daughter of James and Sarah (Duerr) Holker. On April 19th, 1969, Jane was united in marriage with Daniel Baynes at St Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. Jane was a devoted wife, as well as a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind and caring to all she met. She was a daycare provider to many children. She loved her flower garden and feeding all of the birds that came to her yard. One of her favorite hobbies was taking pictures, especially of the sunset. She enjoyed baking and was known for her one-of-a-kind potato salad and delicious desserts. She enjoyed taking road trips and spending time with friends. She also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. But above all else, her greatest joy in life was being with her family and she will be missed tremendously.

Jane is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dan, of Gilman; daughters and son: Lisa (Dave) Harren of Sauk Rapids; Lori (Mike) Phill of Shoreview; Eric (Kelly) Baynes of Gilman; grandchildren: Zach, Brianna and Brent Harren; Erick and Maizie Phill; Tyler, Lexie and Nick Baynes; brothers and sister: Jim (Lyn) Holker, Don (Donna) Holker, Cathy (Russ) Kilness, Louis (Cheri) Holker, Jerry Holker, and Joe Holker; as well as brother-in laws, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.