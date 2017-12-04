James, W. Carlin, 91 , Vadnais Heights

December 18, 2017 - November 26, 2017

James was born December 18, 1925 in Clear Lake to James and Mary (O’Brien) Carlin. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Education. He married Jule Ann Johnson on February 3, 1951 at St. Marcus in Clear Lake. He taught in Elk River and Orono before becoming head of education at the St. Cloud Reformatory. He returned to public schools, teaching physics and coaching at Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville. During his teaching career he also attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a Masters Degree. He and Jule settled in Falcon Heights where they raised their family. After retiring in 1983, Jim and Jule spent winters at their home in Winter Haven, Florida and summers at their cabin on Lake Julia in Clear Lake. More recently, they lived in White Bear Lake before moving to Vadnais Heights.