James S. Becker 91, St. Cloud

James “Jim” Semon Becker, age 91, St Cloud, MN, died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at St. Therese Care Center, New Hope, MN. There will be no funeral services. A private family interment with full military honors will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Jim was born December 23, 1926 in Hutchinson, MN to Nicholas “Sem” and Emma (Bryentsen) Becker. He served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. Jim married Jean Goedert on August 16, 1952 in Minneota, MN. He was a high school teacher in Braham and Minneota, MN and at St. Cloud Technical High School and later was employed as a division manager for Prudential Insurance Company. Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud Country Club, member and past president of the Exchange Club, and member and past director of the St. Cloud State University Alumni Association. He was also a member of St. Cloud North Star Lodge #23, and Zurah Shrine Club. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey (Greta) Becker of Crystal, MN; Nancy Cleveland of North Branch, MN; Tim (Vicki) Becker of Kaukauna, WI; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean on November 22, 2013, son-in-law, David Cleveland, and two brothers, Robert and Charles Becker.