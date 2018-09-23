James M. Tholl, 84, Rice

June 26, 1934 - September 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for James M. Tholl, 84 of Rice who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday in Sartell.

James Martin Tholl was born on June 26, 1934 in St. Nicholas to Peter and Marie “Mary” (Dombrowski) Tholl. He was married to Joan Kedrowski on July 10, 1952 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Jim worked as a manager for Champion International in Sartell for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the St. Stephen Lions Club, the Model T Club and also volunteered for the Sartell Fire Department for many years. Jim was a true tinkerer and had a talent for fixing things. He liked to hunt, fish and cut wood. Family was very important to him and he was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Jim also enjoyed playing poker and shaking dice.

Jim is survived by his children, Jo (Ralph) Schwalboski of St. Joseph, Janet (Troy) Netter of Royalton, James Jr. (Mary) of Rice, John (Jeannie Reinhofer) of Rice, Juanita (Daniel) Schuneman of St. Joseph, Jean (David) Janisch of Iron River, WI and Jennifer (Brian) Lunderby of Sidney, MT; sister, Rita Binsfeld of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Tracy (Timothy M.D, PhD) Lindley, Eric (Amy) Spiczka, Gregory “Dutch” Werner, Christina “Teenie” Werner, Shane (Allison) Netter, Melissa (Michael) Prichard, Jeremy Tholl, Mariah Tholl, Amy (John) Raymond, Nicholas Tholl, Timothy Tholl, Amanda (Michael) Walrath, Anthony “Tony” Schuneman, Rachael Schuneman, Brandon (Rowanna) Janisch, Rebecca Janisch, Brianna Lunderby, Benjamin “Ben” Lunderby, Brett Lunderby and step grandson, Peter Werner; 27 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 1 great great great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan in 2012; infant daughter, Jayne Marie; brothers, Victor and Leander; sister, Elsie Binsfield; grandson, Blake Lunderby and step granddaughter, Jessica Roberson.