James “Jim” W. Becker, 75, Grey Eagle

December 12, 1942 - September 8, 2018

Memorial service will be 11 AM Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for James “Jim” W. Becker, 75 who passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Jim was born on December 12, 1942 in Long Prairie to William and Holdina (Schultz) Becker. He married Jean Petersen on May 2, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Jim was a bus driver for 45 years as well as taking on the family farm. Jim was a friendly, hardworking person who would help anyone. He deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim was also a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church as well as the Men’s Club at church. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bus driving, polka dancing and socializing with anyone. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Becker of Grey Eagle; children, John Becker of Grey Eagle, Jimmy (Wendy) Becker of Grey Eagle, and Sherrie (Jeremy) Hartigan of Sauk Center; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Emilie Klienschmidt of Long Prairie and June Boesen of Andover; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; extended family; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale Becker; and brother in-law, Edwin Klienschmidt.