James (Jim) Francis Roelike, 69, Becker

June 29, 1949 - September 4, 2018

James (Jim) Francis Roelike, age 69, of Becker passed away peacefully on September 4, 2018 surrounded by his loved ones.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his mother Marie, and his children Dawn (Jerry) Valerius, Angela (Chad) Johnson, Stacey (Dan) Starzecki, Bryan (Joy) Roelike, and Rachael (Dave) Roelike; grandchildren Kendra Timm, Toni Torres, Ashley Valerius, Nicolas Valerius, Kalley Johnson, Cody Johnson, Brendan Starzecki , Samuel Starzecki, Avery Starzecki, Kamren Roelike, and Kennedi Roelike; great grandchild Jeremiah Timm; siblings Sue (Jerome) Bender, Jan (Dave) Graning, Sherry (Tom) Woolhouse, Steve Roelike, Debbie (Mike) Madges, Wanda (Virgil) Potter, Pam (Barry) McCalla, Keith (Suzette) Roelike, Mary (Tim) Messer, Brenda (Aaron) Roelike, Shelly (Jud) Erickson, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his father Benno, stepfather Richard Messer, sister-in-law Donna Roelike and many other loved ones.

Jim was born and raised in Elrosa, MN. He later moved to Becker, MN where he met his wife Patricia McGuire. They were married on July 6, 1973 and raised their family in Becker. Jim worked for many years at the Becker Public Schools as a head custodian. Jim was a member of the Monticello VFW Post 8731. Jim was known for his sense of humor, woodworking skills, love of being with family, playing cards, and talking to anyone who crossed his path.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept 8th, 2018, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. A luncheon to celebrate his life will be held directly after. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.