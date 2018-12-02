James “Jim” Ervin Bruner, 60, Richmond

April 17, 1958 - December 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 7, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for James “Jim” Bruner who passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Burial will be in the St. John’s Abbey Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The Knights of Columbus will lead a Rosary at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Friday morning at the church.

Jim was born April 17, 1958, in St. Cloud, MN to Ervin and Delphine (Doll) Bruner. He graduated from Saint Michael High School in 1976 and from Saint John's University in 1980. In West Saint Paul, on October 21, 1988, he married Linda Rae Todd, whom he met through mutual friends during college. They moved to Richmond in 2014 where Jim worked for State Bank of Richmond, now Falcon National Bank. Previous to his years in Richmond, he worked at Merchants Bank in Winona, MN, Bremer, Citizens and ING in Saint Cloud, MN. As well as various other banks throughout WI and MI.

Jim enjoyed his time when his daughters and granddaughters would come home. He enjoyed watching Johnnie sports, and all Minnesota sports. He loved to spend his summers fishing on his boat, and his falls hunting. Jim was very active in his community, participating in Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, and various other church and community events.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda; four daughters: Barbara (Josh) Bruner-Smith, Cheboygan, MI, Clara, Columbus, OH, Katrina, Cedar Rapids, IA and Mariah, Richmond, MN; two granddaughters Emmalyn and Raegan Smith; two sisters: Mary (Gordon) Lindenfelser and Joan (Jake) Jordan; his four brothers: Tom (Rebecca) Bruner, John (Bernice) Bruner, Peter (Michelle) Bruner and Paul Bruner; father-in-law, Arthur Todd, brothers and sister-in-law: Bruce (Ann) Todd; Tim (Helen); 26 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Delphine (Doll) Bruner; his mother-in-law, Cheryl Todd; his niece, Holly Bruner; his uncle Michael Bruner; his uncle Dennis Doll; and his uncle and aunt Alex and Ann (Doll) Didier.