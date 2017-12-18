James “Jim” Edward Duffy, 65, Garrison

October 15, 1952 - December 14, 2017

James “Jim” Edward Duffy passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 14, 2017, after a short battle with cancer. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

He grew up in Big Lake, MN. He was a long-time resident of Princeton, MN, and retired to Garrison, MN.

Jim was 65 years old. He loved to cook, making venison sausage, enjoyed rebuilding lawn tractors. He also liked the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with family and meeting new people.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 41 years, Allene; his adult children, Jamey (Jessica), Jacki, and AJ; his eight grandchildren, Samantha (22), Sabrina (19), Lexi (19), Kayty (17), Austin (13), Connor (13), Alyssa (10), and Madyson (7).

Jim will also be missed by his four brothers and four sisters as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Everett and Wanita; brother, Duane; sister, Judy; and his son-in-law, Chris.

A Memorial Service will held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 1:00 PM with visitation from 11:30 AM-1 PM.

Jim will be buried at Camp Ripley Cemetery on Wednesday, December 20 with full military honors.