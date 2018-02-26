James ‘Jim” DeMarais, 77, Foley

December 23, 1940 - February 24, 2018

James ‘Jim” DeMarais, age 77 of Foley, died Saturday, February 24, 2018 from injuries received in an automobile accident. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 1, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Mr. Jim’s in Foley with Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:00 to 11:00AM Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Leonard DeMarais was born December 23, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leonard and Louise (Nierengarten) DeMarais. He graduated from Foley High School in 1958 where he was a member of Foleys first wrestling team and currently holds the school record for the fastest pin. He excelled in baseball and later pitched for the Palmer town amateur baseball team. He married Marguerite ‘Merx’ Foss on August 5, 1963 at St. John’s Catholic Church. The couple farmed dairy cows most of their lives in Benton County. Jim owned and operated Park Way/Mr. Jim’s with Merx for over 52 years. Jim was a member of the Foley Knights of Columbus; the Foley Lions Club, and St. John’s Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer, Minnesota Twins fan, and played in a Pool League for many years. Memorials are preferred in-lieu of flowers.