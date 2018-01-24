James “Jim” A. Negus, 83, Princeton

October 7, 1934 - January 19, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Princeton Evangelical Free Church in Princeton for James “Jim” A. Negus, age 83, of Princeton who passed away peacefully on Friday, January 19, 2018, at the Elim Care Center in Milaca. Pastor Mike Brueckner will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 9-11AM on Thursday at the church in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

Jim was born October 7, 1934, in Clear Lake to Arthur and Sadie (Hiscock) Negus. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. As a young man, Jim felt grounded after his honorable discharge, and his time in the Marine Corps gave him a better direction for the rest of his life. Jim married Violet Lange on July 19, 1958, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Monticello. He worked in the warehouse for Supervalu until his retirement in 1995. Jim found his faith and spirituality later in life, and he felt comforted to know his family was praying for a peaceful journey as he joined his Lord and savior. He enjoyed fishing, watching MN sports teams, playing cards, and spending time with family. Jim was hardworking, faithful, quiet, and funny; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Violet; children, Glenn of Becker, Jody (Robert) Lashinski of Sebastopol, CA, Julie (Mark) Lee of Sparks, NV, Jamie (Paula) of St. Francis, Jason (Christina) of Nowthen; siblings, Arile “Shorty” of Eau Claire, WI, Nancy (Del) Backhaus of St. Michael, Sharon Dupont of Monticello, Merlyn (Jerry) Jordan of Douglassville, PA; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Delores Stellmach, Lavern “Bubbins” Negus, Edith Holland, and Geraldine Hohlen.