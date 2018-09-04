James E. Pesta, 87, Long Prairie

July 3, 1931 - September 2, 2018

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 7th, at Clarissa United Methodist Church in Clarissa for Jim Pesta who died on Sunday, September 2nd, at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarissa. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Clarissa.

Jim was born two miles north of the home farm in rural Clotho on July 3, 1931 to John and Clara (Opager) Pesta. One of three children, Jim was the baby. Jim’s Mom died when he was four years old, leaving a huge gap to fill in his life. He attended school at District 25 and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1950. He worked a variety of jobs. Jim and Joan Granlund were married on August 9, 1952. They lived in homes by the family farm so Jim could continue to live the farm life he loved. In the early 60’s Joan and Jim purchased their first farm and they were so excited to make it their home. Jim loved the farm life, every bit of it. He and Joan hosted many neighborhood events and there was much fun had by everyone at the farm. Jim liked a good story and was known to pull pranks on a regular basis. He and Joan were wonderful dancers and enjoyed the opportunity to commune with friends.

Jim loved to visit and reminisce. He had a passion for horses and loved to check his cattle on horseback. He looked forward to moving his cattle every spring and fall with a group of cowboys and cowgirls. He loved the peace and quiet cowboys enjoy!

Jim was proud of his children and he adored his grandkids. He loved to play with them and feed them ice cream for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Time with Grandpa was always an adventure.

Jim is survived by his children: David ( Arlis) of Long Prairie; Deb (Don) Kortuem of Long Prairie; Johnelle Luberts of Little Falls; Tresa (Doug) Hudson of Belmont, NC; Tim (Patty) of Long Prairie; 13 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sons Gregory and Craig, siblings Iona (Glen) Leagjeld, Jack (Lucille) Pesta, granddaughter, Nichole Luberts, niece and nephews, Eileen, Jerry, and Chuck.