Jam Band Classes Help Grow Confidence in Young Musicians

ST. CLOUD -- The dream of being a rock star can become a reality for your kid if they play with the right people.

The Wirth Center for Performing Arts is hosting their Jam Band 101 class Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Director Chris Goering says if it wasn’t scheduled class in school, kids wouldn't be playing music with others as much.

"It seemed as if it wasn't a scheduled school activity kids were not jamming as much. So we thought someone should start a rock band class so we could shape the musicians of tomorrow."

Anyone from seven to eighteen years old can stop by and play. Two years of experience is encouraged.

Goering says they hear parents say their kids have more confidence in playing after attending the jam session.

"Parents make comments like my child was so shy they didn't want to come, now they want to do a solo. They're mixing with a new group of peers and feeling comfortable in exploring new musical stuff."

If your kid plays guitar or bass, they are asked to bring their instrument. Drummers are asked to bring their sticks. The group will also be jamming December 2, January 6, February 3, March 3, and April 7.

Their sponsors Riff City Guitar, Shrewd Real Estate, and Rajkowski Hansmeier help make this program possible.