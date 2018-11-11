Jacob Erhardt, 96, Little Falls

June 10, 1922 - November 8, 2018

Jacob Erhardt, 96 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, November 8 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 13 at 11:30 A.M at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 12 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30-11:00 A.M on Tuesday. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Jacob Erhardt was born on June 10, 1922 in Mott, North Dakota to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Friedt) Erhardt. He attended rural country school. Jacob was united in marriage to Eleanora Roll on June 29, 1943, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Mott, ND. The couple lived and farmed in Elgin, ND on a dairy farm while raising hogs. The couple spent many hours tending their fields of wheat, flax and barley. Eleanora and Jacob sold their farm and moved to Little Falls, MN in 1956. Jacob worked at Crestliner Boats for a short time. In 1959, he went to work for the Hennepin Paper Mill in Little Falls as a maintenance man and boiler engineer, retiring in 1987. The couple loved to travel throughout the United States and Canada. He enjoyed craft work, painting, gardening, fishing. He loved his backyard haven of birds, squirrels and rabbits. Jacob enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and the holidays with family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, Knights of Columbus Council #1804 and the Hennepin Paper Mill employee group.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, son, Richard J. (Roxanne) Erhardt of Rosemount, MN; daughters, Kathleen A. (Lauren) Bentler of Little Falls, MN, Lottie M. (William) Miller of Pierz, MN, Charlene E. (Anthony) Kempenich of Little Falls, MN and Sandra (Malcolm) Westley of Madison, WI; special friend, Caroline Waytashek of Little Falls; grandchildren, Carol Jutz, Michelle Kohl, Elizabeth Reardon & Alexander Westley, Aaron & Justin Kempenich, Rachael Rigelman, Samantha Erhardt & Kelsey Lungstrom; step-grandchildren, Tim Miller & Shari Hall; 19 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Martin Erhardt of St. Helena, OR, Joseph Erhardt of Saginaw, MI, Elizabeth Yates of New England, ND and Loretta Grigans of West Branch, MI and many nieces & nephews.

Jacob was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanora; parents, Frank and Elizabeth Erhardt; siblings, John, Frank, Benedict, Peter, John, Matilda, Kathryne, Beatta and Cecelia.