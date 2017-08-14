Jack T. Sharkey, 79, Clearwater

November 28, 1937 - August 11, 2017

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, in Clearwater, for Jack T. Sharkey, age 79, of Clearwater, who passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017 at his home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers, followed by the Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Jack was born on November 28, 1937 to George “Little Jackie” and Irene (Wilson) Sharkey, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jack graduated from Anoka High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Beehler (nee: Baumgartner) on June 16, 1978 in Reno, NV. They were married for 39 years. Jack worked as an over the road trucker for International Transport and Anderson Trucking, working in their Heavy Haul Division. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sons, Curtis Beehler, of Apple Valley and Douglas (Orla) Beehler, of Maple Lake; grandchildren, Peyton and Kaleigh Beehler, of Maple Lake; sister, Mary Jo Mosher (Robert Dingmann), of Becker and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.