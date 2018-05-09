Jack L. Dockendorf, 88, St. Stephen

July 19, 1929 - May 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 11th, at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Jack L. Dockendorf, age 88, of St. Stephen, who died on Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Rev. Eugene Doyle and Rev. Robert Harren will concelebrate. Entombment will be in the Parish Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Thursday between 4:00-8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in ST CLOUD, and on Friday one hour prior to services at the Church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM.

Jack was born July 10th, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Edna (Schlee) Dockendorf. He married Marcella Netter on June 28th, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He owned Jack’s Dairy Freeze for 20 years. Jack was one of the original owners of Pine Point, north of Sartell. In 1967, he established St. Cloud Toyota. He never really retired. Jack was a member of St Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen.

Jack loved fishing, hunting, playing sports with his kids and boating. He was All-City Chicago as a basketball player at Amundson High School. He will be most remembered for the love of his family, especially his wife of 67 years, Marcella.

Survivors include his wife Marcella, children Joseph Dockendorf (Carol) St. Cloud, Janyce Blenkush (Gary Scheeler) Gull Lake, James Dockendorf (Colleen) Chanhassen, Daniel Dockendorf (Julie) St. Wendel, John Dockendorf (Yvette) St. Stephen, daughter-in-law Wanda Dockendorf, St. Cloud, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Dockendorf, grand-daughter Ashley Dockendorf, son-in-law Ronald Blenkush and sister Jean Blumenthal.

The family would especially like to thank the staffs at Joyful Assistants, CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice.