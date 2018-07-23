Jack A. Esler, 88

November 17, 1929 - July 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for Jack A. Esler who passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Paul at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 26 from 6-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Jackie Allen Esler was born November 17, 1929, in Backus, MN, the oldest child of Scott J. and Frany (Rice) Esler. Jack grew up on a farm north of Princeton and after graduating from Princeton High School in 1947 joined the United States Navy. On June 23, 1956, Jack married the lovely Dorothy Ann Skrentny at Duelm, Minnesota. To this union, four children were born.

An incredibly intelligent man, learning was important to Jack, and he furthered his education at St. Cloud State University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and also two Master’s Degrees in Math and Science.

Mr. Esler taught for Norwood-Young America and the Roseville Area School District for many years. Jack promoted higher education by establishing numerous scholarships for Princeton High School and St. Cloud State University. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening, and loved ALL sports. He never missed watching a Minnesota Vikings or Minnesota Twins game on TV. Jack was a storyteller with an excellent memory and shared nearly every detail with those who were willing to listen. Jack and Dorothy spent winters in Pharr, Texas, and loved to travel. They enjoyed cruises, traversing Alaska and Europe, and took their children on many road trips when their family was young.

Jack will be deeply missed by his children, Cathy Esler of Coon Rapids, Susan (Tim) McCluskey of Maplewood, Bill Esler of Maple Grove, and Jeff (Teresa) Esler of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Abbie (Brian) Helmrick, Kevin McCluskey, Samantha Esler, Bryan McCluskey, Kelly McCluskey, and Sloane Esler; great-grandchildren, Kiptyn and Lillia Helmrick; siblings, Duane (Irene) Esler and Shelby Wood; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Dorothy; sister, Carol Benson.