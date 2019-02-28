J.P. Penney to Close More Stores as Sales Deteriorate

UNDATED -- J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season. The company announced Thursday that it will close 18 stores this year, including the three locations previously announced in January.

Spokeswoman Dana Harrington tells WJON news that the St. Cloud store is not on the list of stores scheduled to close. She says the Willmar store is also not closing.

J.C. Penney declined to make the full list of stores closing public yet.

Nearly all of the stores impacted are expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

The company says fourth-quarter income tumbled nearly 70 percent and revenue slid eight percent.