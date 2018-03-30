It’s Time To Shine: State Fair K-12 Competition Registration Opens May 7th
MINNESOTA STATE FAIR WANTS TO FEATURE YOUR MEDIUM OF CHOICE
The competition is open to youth who have created projects at home or in school featuring a variety of mediums; including drawings, sculpture, paintings, photography, reports, creative writing, needlework, dioramas, jewelry making and more; including categories for group projects, students enrolled in special education classes, and technology education like computer graphics, screen printing and robotics.
HOW TO ENTER
Entries submitted by individuals or teachers are welcome. Registration opens May 7th and runs through 4:30 pm, August 7th. Award-winning entries will be on display at the Education Building during this year's 2018 State Fair. That means thousands and thousands of people will see there artwork.