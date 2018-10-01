It’s Time To Get Your Scare On… October Has Arrived

OCTOBER HAS ARRIVED

It's time to start thinking fall candy, costumes and scares. My birthday is in October, so you would think that I'd be into all three of those. I always thought that I had the coolest birthday parties as a kid. Everything was Halloween related...Fun colors..black and orange that just happened to be our school colors.

LET THE FUN BEGIN

I really enjoy dressing up...Halloween...trick or treating...carving pumpkins...I even like a good ghost story. But I've never really liked having the Super Scary stuff happeN.

WILL I SURVIVE MOLITOR'S HAUNTED ACRES

Tomorrow...I'll be taking a chance on having fun at Molitor's Haunted Acres. I've got passes for my family and I. I'm pretty excited and hoping that I can make it through. I'm not real big on Vampires and Zombies..I may just close my eyes until the end.

Either way...a great meal and some excitement await me...and it IS my birthday...so happy birthday to me. Let the scares begin...like getting older wasn't scary enough.