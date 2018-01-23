It’s National Pie Day- What’s Your Favorite Minnesota Pie?
It's National Pie Day...I thought every day was National Pie day...but if today is the day...Then lets celebrate by having pie for breakfast, lunch and dinner. What are your favorites? According to National Today, a new survey found that our three favorite pies include apple...pumplin and chocolate. Is this your list?
THE MOST AMAZING PIES
- Apple
- Pumpkin
- Chocolate
- Pecan
- Cherry
- Lemon Meringue
- Strawberry
- Blueberry
I WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO THAT LIST
9. Coconut Cream
10. French Silk...NO...It's not the same as choclate
11. Butterscotch Pie
DID YOUR FAVORITES MAKE THE LIST?
Send you favorites to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.