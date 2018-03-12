It’s Brain Awareness Week
It is Brain Awareness Week March 12th through March 18th. Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research. There has been a lot of progress in learning about the brain that is being done with necessary research to help diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disorders of the brain, including the effects of concussions, diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, schizophrenia, depression and so much more.
There is an organization call the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives that was launched in 1993. The founding member have a goal to educating the public about the progress and promise of brain research. They have over 580 members across the globe.