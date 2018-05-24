It’s Apple Duathlon Weekend in Sartell

SARTELL -- Its been a Memorial Day weekend tradition in Sartell for many years now, the 36th annual Apple Duathlon is Friday and Saturday. The kids' events are Friday with the big race on Saturday morning.

Race Director Julia Krengel says they have competitors from across North America signed-up.

We even have people from Canada coming. We have people from all over the United States that are coming in. Our little Sartell Apple Duathlon is considered the best race by our elite athletes.

Krengel says they have over 250 people signed-up for Saturday, which is an increase in registrations. They added a sprint course which helped draw more competitors.

She says some of the proceeds from the weekend go back a community giving fund.

We will be supporting Dan Amberg. He was in a motocross accident and became a paraplegic. He misses the opportunity to be able to bike. So we're going to be donating proceeds to him.