Isle Man Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Hillman

HILLMAN -- An Isle man was hurt in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. on 370th Avenue, just one mile south of Hillman in Leigh Township.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 48-year-old Franklin Shingobe was heading south on 370th Avenue when his SUV went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled.

Shingobe was taken to Onamia Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.