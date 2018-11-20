Isidore Walcheski, 75, Foley

November 8, 1943 - November 20, 2018

Isidore Walcheski, age 75 of Foley, passed away November 20, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center following a short illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Isidore Walcheski was on born November 8, 1943 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Peter and Julia (Landowski) Walcheski. He married Harriet Spiczka on June 29, 1974 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. In his early years, Isidore farmed and also worked construction, building pole barns. He worked for Electrolux for many years and retired in 2008. Isidore enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He especially liked spending time with his family and always enjoyed a cold one. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet of Foley, sons: Robert (Bobbi) of Clear Lake and Eugene (Kim) of Foley as well as his 6 grandchildren: Jordan, Tyler, Keisha, Mariah, Trisha and Brittany. He is also survived by his brothers: Stanley, Tenn; Joseph, Tenn; James, Gilman; Dominic, Gilman and a sister, Rose Macieszek of New Brighton. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Duane and sisters and brothers: Gertrude Walcheski, Frances Walcheski, Sister Mary Walcheski, Helen Walcheski, Agatha Schyma, Bernard and Roman.