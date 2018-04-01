Isabelle Callais, 91, Cold Spring

October 26, 1926 – March 31, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Isabelle Callais, age 91, who died peacefully, Saturday, March 31, at Savanna Prairie, Kimball, MN surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Isabelle was born in Clear Lake, MN to Henry and Clara (Neft) Hilsgen. She married James Callais on April 23,1954 in St. Paul, MN. They were blessed with 5 children. She was a homemaker and involved in the family farming operation located in the Lake Henry area for 25 years before moving to Cold Spring. Isabelle was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Christian Women. She had a great love for the river and outdoors, participating in numerous activities including biking, kayaking and skiing.

She is survived by her children, Dianne Gondringer (Cold Spring, MN), Theresa (Jim) Sonne (Atlanta, Ga), Cyrus (Stephanie) Callais (Rochester, MN), LeRoy (Dianna) Callais (Richmond, MN); brothers and sisters, Phyllis (Tom) LaTour, Marion Hommerding, Caroline (Leo) Wienke, Olive Guck, Dennis (Ella) Hilsgen, Henry (Toni) Hilsgen; sister in-laws, Vicky Callais and Mabel Callais; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.