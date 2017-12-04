Is Your Puppy a “Kitten Puppy?” [WATCH]

ABC News/Youtube

CAN CATS RAISE DOGS AS THEIR OWN?

I was reading a story earlier today about a family in India that have a German Shepherd who gave birth to 10 puppies, but once they were born, wouldn't or didn't know how to take care of them.

So miraculously, the families cat stepped up to the plate! The cat started nursing them. Her name is Pinky and she's been taking care of them like they are her own kittens. Ruby the dog, and Pinky the cat pretty much can't stand each other, so it was shocking that the cat stepped up. Maybe she's thinking ahead and making healthier cat and dog relationships for the future.

Pinky isn't the only pet to take on another breed as her own. Enjoy these sweet 'love my babies' moments from cats and their adoptive puppies.

USA Today/Youtube

Lotsacats9/Youtube