Is Trick-or-Treating Dead? [POLL]
UNDATED - There are a lot of Halloween related events planned around the St. Cloud Metro Area today through Tuesday.
If you and your kids get to just a few of these events this weekend, they'll have no shortage of candy in their plastic pumpkins well before Halloween night arrives.
That got us wondering, have these events replaced the tradition of bringing your kids out through the neighborhood going door-to-door trick-or-treating? What are your plans for your kids this year?