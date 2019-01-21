The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

HOW TALENTED CAN ONE PERSON BE

Jimmy Fallon has to be one of the funniest but most talented comedians I've ever seen! He's funny...He can dance...He can sing...He can play music...He can write music. I know a lot of comedians can...Steve Martin is another one of my favorites...but this is something I don't think any others have been able to accomplish!

WHAT OTHER COMEDIANS DO YOU LOVE?

Check out this great video.

What other Comedians do you know that can do as much as Jimmy?

Thinkstock

SEND US YOUR THOUGHTS

Send your favorite moments to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.