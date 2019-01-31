Irma M. Huls, 95, St. Wendel

May 29, 1923 - January 30, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irma M. Huls, 95, of St. Wendel will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Irma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Mother of Mercy Campus in Albany. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday both at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Irma was born on May 29, 1923 in Leaf Valley Township, Douglas County, Minnesota to Frederick and Clara (Korkowski) Kapphahn. She graduated from the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 and was employed as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital for eight years. Irma married Ernest Huls on October 11, 1949 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They owned and operated Huls Nursery in St. Wendel for most of her married life. She was a member of St. Columbkille Parish, Christian Women and the St. Therese’s Mission Group.

Irma enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and fishing. She will be remembered as a talented cook and seamstress.

Irma is survived by her children, Barbara (R. John) DeSanto of Topeka, Kansas, Stephen (Judy) of St. Wendel, Laurence of St. Wendel, Millie (Richard) Tuveson of Westminster, California, Richard (Sharla) of Sartell, Paul of St. Wendel; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest, in 1994; and siblings, Jeanette Betzold, Clifford Kapphahn, Marcene Oldham, Romuald Kapphahn and Ralph Kapphahn.

A heartfelt thank you to Mother of Mercy Campus for their loving care.