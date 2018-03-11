Irma J. Kascht, 75, Paynesville

October 6, 1942 - March 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Irma J. Kascht, age 75, of Paynesville, who passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Irma was born on October 6, 1942 in Portales, New Mexico to Warren and Imogene (Wright) Green. She married James O. Kascht on May 2, 1960 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. They resided in Amarillo, Texas while James was in the Air Force and returned to Paynesville in 1962. Together they dairy farmed for 35 years, retiring in 1998. She was a homemaker all of her life as well as helping on the family farm. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Irma enjoyed reading, sewing, scrapbooking, doll collecting, and playing scrabble. Her greatest joy was all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Don) Vait of Clearwater, Jessica Kosbau of Fairfax, Virginia, Mike (Sheila) Kascht, David Kascht, Rachel (Troy) Gilbertson, Barb (Lee) Lund and Bonnie Kascht all of Paynesville; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2015; daughter, Jackie McAnarney in 2014; and granddaughter, Kayla Dawn Kascht in 1994.