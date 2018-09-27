Irene Marie Klein, 102, St. Cloud

May 12, 1916 - September 27, 2018

Funeral services will be at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Irene Marie Klein, age 102. She died on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at St. Benedict Senior Community in St. Cloud. The Reverend Leroy Scheierl will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the Church.

Irene was born on May 12, 1916, at Melrose, MN the daughter of August and Catherine (Adrian) Bischoff. She was married to Joseph A. Klein on July 1, 1939 at Holy Angel’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. They were blessed with two daughters. Irene was a homemaker, a cook, a baker, a gardener, and an avid bridge player. She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren), friends, and was often seen with her sisters shopping.

She was a Charter Member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, and spent many hours playing bridge at Whitney Senior Center.

In addition to her parents and husband Joseph (1978), she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucille Schirber, Valeria (Larie) Jambeck, Leoba (Lee) Schmitt, Helen Mae Schulass, Roger Bischoff, Russell Bischoff, and Joyce Roberts.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie (Amber) Saint Marie of Philadelphia, PA, and Mary Lee (Allan) Rudolph of St. Cloud, MN, two grandchildren, Jayne (Perry) Haske, Plymouth, MN, and Tom (Jamie) Rudolph of Fargo, ND, four great grandchildren, Joe and Elizabeth Haske