Irene Langner, 95, Holdingford

May 1, 1922 - January 15, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Irene Langner, age 95 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 19th at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwigs in Holdingford,. Fr. Gregory Mastey will officiate, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Irene died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and after 10:00 AM Friday at the church in Holdingford. St. Hedwig’s parish prayers will be at 6:00 PM, the St. Hedwigs Christian Mothers will pray at 10:30 Friday in the church.

Irene was born May 1, 1922 in North Prairie to Andrew and Augusta (Mrosla) Borash. She married Joseph Langner Sr on June 3, 1941 in North Prairie. The couple farmed near St. Anna before moving to a farm near Upsala. In 2008, Irene moved to Albany. Throughout her life, Irene enjoyed playing cards, music, sewing, hunting and fishing. Irene was a member of the Church of All Saints Christian Women and Rosary Solidity.

Irene is survived by her children, Delores Eiynk, Melrose; Patricia (Ken) Euteneuer, Holdingford; Jeanette (Bernard) Luethmers, St. Anthony; Diane (Ernest) Fowler, Chatsworth, GA; Sandy (Ralph) Burg, St. Wendel; Joseph (Lynn) Langner Jr, Brownsville, TX; Dennis (Carol) Langner, Burtrum; Roxanne Schreifels, St. Cloud, Andy (Linda) Langner, Holdingford. She is also survived by 27grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Andrew (Ruth) Borash, Chanhassen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph in 1986 and her sister, Evelyn (and husband, Alphonse) Janski, brother, Ray(and wife Lucille) Borash, son-in-law, Duane Eiynk, grandchildren, Terry Burg, Darrin (and wife Angie) Eiynk, and great-grandchildren, Derek Kemper and Dalton Eiynk.