Irene L. Maslonkowski, 95, St. Cloud

May 16, 1922 - July 10, 2017

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Irene L. Maslonkowski, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

Irene was born on May 16, 1922 to Joseph and Louise (Pehan) Tamble in Brandon, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Roy V. Maslonkowski on June 14, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They were married for 56 years. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and later the University of Minnesota with a degree in Public Health Nursing. She worked for the St. Cloud School District #742 as a School Nurse for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for 66 years.

Irene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, reading, playing card games, especially cribbage and spending time at her lake cottage on Pine Lake.

She is survived by her children, John (Donna) of St. Cloud, Ann (Nicholas) Combs of Coon Rapids, Robert (Christine) of Chippewa Falls, WI and Mary (Mark) Cariveau of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy in 2004; and great-grandson, Pierceon Combs in 2013.

A special thank you to the staff of the Benedict Homes for their compassionate care of Irene.