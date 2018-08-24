Iowa Man Sentenced for 2017 Fatal Stabbing in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- An Iowa man could avoid prison time for fatally stabbing another man while at a party in St. Cloud last fall if he can abide by the conditions of his probation.

In May, 23-year-old Robin Hanson of Deloit, Iowa pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder without intent - while committing a felony in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Andre Reaves also of Deloit, Iowa.

A Stearns County judge sentenced Hanson to 12-and-a-half years in prison but stayed the term for up to 40 years if Hanson stays out of trouble. The judge also sentenced Hanson to a year in jail which he will serve in 90-day increments every six months. He can serve the time through the work release program. Hanson will be on supervised probation for up to 40 years and must abide by several conditions like avoiding mood-altering chemicals, obtain a high school diploma and get a job.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest on September 5, 2017, for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Reaves had been stabbed in the torso, was lying in a pool of blood while others were performing life-saving efforts on him. Reaves died at St. Cloud Hospital about an hour later.

According to the criminal complaint, Hanson told police he panicked before stabbing Reaves and put the knife in his car. Officers recovered the knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade.