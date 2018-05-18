Iowa Man Pleads Guilty in St. Cloud Fatal Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another man while at a party in St. Cloud last fall.

Twenty-two-year-old Robin Hanson of Deloit, Iowa pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder without intent - while committing a felony in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Andre Reaves also of Deloit, Iowa.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest at about 6:30 a.m. on September 5, 2017, for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found Reaves had been stabbed in the torso, was lying in a pool of blood while others were performing life-saving efforts on him. Reaves died at St. Cloud Hospital about an hour later at 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the stabbing happened after Reeves and Hanson had been arguing.

According to the criminal complaint, Hanson told police he panicked before stabbing Reaves and put the knife in his car. Officers recovered the knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade.